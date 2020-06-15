Belgium to give free train tickets to stimulate economy

The first week of June has seen the government easing many coronavirus-related restrictions in the country.

All citizens in Belgium will be given 10 free train tickets as of July 31 to stimulate the economy and domestic tourism, which have been badly affected by coronavirus restrictions.

10 MILLION CITIZENS CAN BENEFIT FROM THE TICKETS

Free tickets will be given to every citizen over 12 years old, according to the statement made by Belgian Transport Minister Francois Bellot. Belgians can request the tickets with a form that they can fill out on the internet.

The country has roughly 11,5 million population and nearly 10 million Belgians can benefit from free train tickets.

Belgium has been one of the most severely affected countries in Europe, but it has seen a significant improvement over the past month. In total, more than 60.100 people have been infected by the virus, with over 9,660 deaths.