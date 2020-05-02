Belgium's virus cases rise to 50,000

Fewer than 100 fatalities recorded in a day for the first time in more than a month.

The number of coronavirus cases in Belgium moved close to 50,000 on Saturday, with nearly 8,000 deaths.

DEATH TOLL NEARS 8,000

The Federal Public Health Service recorded 485 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 49,517.

The death toll rose to 7,765 with 82 more fatalities, the first time since March 29 that fewer than 100 patients have died in a day.

Following 128 additions on Friday, a total of 3,111 patients are currently in hospital, with the number in intensive care down by 60 to 689.

Recoveries since March 15 reached 12,211 after 319 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.