Bomb attack kills three people in Afghanistan’s mosque

According to the report, the provincial governor’s office said among the dead was a child, and 20 worshipers were also injured.

A homemade bomb inside a mosque in Afghanistan’s restive central Ghazni province has claimed at least three lives, officials confirmed on Saturday.

THREE DEAD

Nasir Ahmad, who chairs the provincial assembly, told Anadolu Agency the incident took place on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Ghazni city, on the prayer day of Friday. All the victims were civilians, he added.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

A day earlier, at least nine Afghan civilians were killed after getting caught in deadly armed clashes between the Taliban and security forces in the northern Faryab province.

Fighting has accelerated across Afghanistan amid ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar.