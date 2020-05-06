Brazil confirms nearly 8,000 deaths from coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases exceeds 114,000 after 9,493 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has recorded 633 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, raising the country’s death toll to 7,921, health officials said Tuesday.

STATE OF EMERGENY DECLARED IN MAJOR CITIES

Some 9,493 new cases were also registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 114,715. At least 48,221 patients have recovered.

A state of emergency was declared on March 18 in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo states, where the outbreak is most visible.