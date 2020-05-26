Brazil reports 23,400 deaths from coronavirus
Tally of cases rises to 374,898 as 11,687 new cases reported over past 24 hours.
26.05.2020 - 12:34
Brazil on Tuesday confirmed a total of 23,473 fatalities from the coronavirus as 807 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.
11,687 CASES WERE REPORTED IN A DAY
According to the Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 374,898 with 11,687 new cases registered in a day.
Brazil, which has the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Latin America, is the world’s second worst-hit country after the US in terms of the number of cases.
