Brazil reports more coronavirus deaths

Brazil reports 1272 new coronavirus fatalities, while 596 more patients die in Mexico over past 24 hours.

As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage Latin America, on Wednesday the death toll in Brazil passed 38,400 and in Mexico the toll topped 14,500.

BRAZIL REGISTERS 739,503 CASES

In Brazil, 1,272 more fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 38,406, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The total number of cases to date in the world’s second worst-hit country reached 739,503 as 32,091 more people tested positive for coronavirus.

In Mexico, 596 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,649.

A total of 4,199 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 124,301, the Health Ministry said.