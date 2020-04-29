Brazil's death toll rises to 5,017

Brazil is the worst virus-hit country in Latin America.

Brazil on Wednesday reported additional 474 deaths and 5,385 cases due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES CLIMB TO 71,886

The death toll in the country from the novel coronavirus climbed to 5,017, while total number of cases surged to 71,886, the Health Ministry said.

While 32,544 people have recovered, the cause of death for 1,156 people is still being investigated.

Brazil is the most affected country in Latin America, with its population close to 210 million.

The first case and death due to the virus in the region were also reported in the country.