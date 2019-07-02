Brexiteers turn their backs in protest against EU anthem

UK’s Brexit Party members stood with their backs turned as the European anthem ‘Ode to Joy’ was played in Strasbourg during the parliament’s opening.

THEY TURNED THEIR BACKS

Several MEPs from the UK’s Liberal Democrat party attended the session wearing yellow t-shirts marked with the words “Stop Brexit,” and their European election campaign slogan, “Bollocks to Brexit.”





On the other end of the political spectrum, Brexit Party members, who are pushing for the UK’s departure from the European Union, turned their backs on musicians as they played the bloc’s anthem, “Ode to Joy.”

