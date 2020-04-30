Britain’s coronavirus deaths top 26,000

UK now has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world after the US and Italy.

The death toll in the UK due to the novel coronavirus pandemic exceeded 26,000 on Wednesday.

At a daily press briefing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed a total of 26,097 fatalities across the country.

FATALITIES HAVE INCREASED IN TWO DAYS

The figure is the first that includes deaths at home and the wider community, along with the usual hospital fatalities, not just deaths in hospitals.

Fatalities increased by 3,811 since Tuesday, but Raab stressed that this did not necessarily indicate a surge, as the new figures included deaths from March 2 to April 28. He said the daily increase had been 765.

He also cautioned against lifting the lockdown too early, saying Germany had seen since a rise in cases after easing restrictions.