British Airways cancels all flights to Italy

Italy is one of the worst affected countries from the coronavirus.

British Airways has cancelled all its flights to and from Italy due to the coronavirus emergency lockdown, the airline said on Tuesday.

The decision came after Italy announced a countrywide lockdown to prevent further spread of the strain, which has claimed almost 500 lives in this country so far.

ALL FLIGHTS WERE CANCELED UNTIL THE END OF MAY

"In light of the Italian government's announcement and the U.K. government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today,” a spokeswoman was quoted to have said by local media.

"Any travellers due to fly to or from Italy between now and April 4 can rebook to a later date up until the end of May, move their destination to Geneva or Zurich or receive a full refund,” she said, according to the Evening Standard.

The decision came following a travel advice update on Italy a day ago by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. “The FCO now advises against all but essential travel to Italy, due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities on 9 March,” the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.