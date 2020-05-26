Brits flock to beaches despite social distancing warnings

Thousands of UK citizens have ignored warnings on coronavirus and flocked to beaches around the country on Monday as the country marked a public holiday.

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 36,914, up 121 from a day earlier, official figures showed on Monday.

Health authorities have repeatedly warned that any failure in Britain’s social distancing measures would result in a second deadly wave.

THOUSANDS OF BRITS IGNORED THE ESSENTIAL MEASURES

And yet, Brits don’t seem to care the warnings.

People have been flocking to beaches on Monday to make the most of the warm weather.

Brits flock to beaches despite social distancing warnings WATCH

Pictures from coastal resort town Bournemouth on England's south coast showed thousands of people packed onto the beach, many failing to observe social distancing.