Brits gather for anti-racism protests in London

Protesters in London chanted “George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter” as they marched through the city centre.

Thousands of people chanting “no justice, no peace, no racist police” marched through central London on Saturday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Parliament Square, hundreds of protesters went down on one knee while raising one fist in the air.

PROTESTERS IGNORE GOVERNMENT’S STAY AT HOME ORDERS

Thousands of protestors have donned face coverings and gloves and ignored the home and health secretaries’ warnings not to attend large gatherings over virus fears.

Metropolitan Police chief said that people should express themselves in different ways during the lockdown.

Police chief also warned those who do choose to attend the protests across the UK today that her officers "will of course seek to uphold the law".

“I would rather people did not come out on the streets to protest at the moment for any reason – whatever the cause. Coming together in a gathering is not only unlawful but also perhaps more importantly, in a sense it is putting yourself and your family at unnecessary risk and other people around you.” chief said.