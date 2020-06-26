Brits swarm to beaches as lockdown eases

Pictures from Bournemouth beach show hundreds of people gathered along the coastline ignoring social distancing measures.

As UK temperatures have soared above 30C , people have started flocking to beaches around the country to soak up the sun despite government warnings on social distancing.

CROWDS DEFIED SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

Thousands of umbrellas can be seen stretching along the coast with no sign of social distancing measures being taken.

Pictures show thousands of people ignoring the rules despite continuous warnings of a second wave of the deadly virus.

Britain’s official death toll from confirmed cases of coronavirus rose by 149 to 43,230, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

Including deaths from suspected cases of the disease, Britain’s toll is over 54,000.