Canada confirms 3,462 deaths from coronavirus

A total of 3,830 new cases were reported, bringing the tally to 55,061.

The death toll in Canada from the novel coronavirus rose to 3,462 after 408 patients died in the last 48 hours, according to data released Saturday.

HATE CRIMES ON RISE

Meanwhile, a significant rise in hate crimes against Chinese and Asian people in British Columbia, where they have a large presence, has been reported.

Since the start of the outbreak, 11 of the 15 hate crimes in the city of Vancouver have been committed against Chinese and Asian-origin targets, according to local police.

Some surveys have found the public blames China for the pandemic.