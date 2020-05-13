Canada to remain US border closed until June

The county has registered more than 72,000 coronavirus infections and 5,300 deaths.

The longest undefended border in the world between Canada and the US is likely to remain closed until late June, according to reports Wednesday from Canada.

Both countries agreed in March to close the border to non-essential travelers when the coronavirus pandemic hit North America.

"WE’RE GOING TO BE VERY CAREFUL ABOUT REOPENING"

In April, they extended the measures until May to further stem the spread of the virus.

Citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter, the Globe and Mail news outlet in Canada said the administrations of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump are communicating to keep restrictions in place until June 21.

"We’re going to be very, very careful about reopening any international travel including the United States before we feel that it is time," Trudeau told reporters Tuesday at a news briefing.

For his part, Trump in April said the border would be one of the earliest to reopen once the effect of coronavirus spread is minimal.