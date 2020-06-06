Canada’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 7,751

Country reports 381 new cases in past two days, bringing the tally to more than 94,300.

The death toll in Canada from the novel coronavirus rose to 7,751 after 193 patients died in the last 48 hours, according to data released Saturday.

94,328 CASE HAVE BEEN REPORTED SO FAR

A total of 381 new cases were reported, bringing the tally to 94,328.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will run a CAN$88 million ($66 million) advertising campaign to inform Canadians about coronavirus.

Canada will continue to provid critical information throughout the epidemic in public health, financial support for individuals and businesses, travel advice for the tourism industry and public safety and security, according to the intended campaign.

Opposition parties said, however, that the money should be used for the health sector rather than advertising.