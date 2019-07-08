Turkey: Car bomb attack suspects arrested in Hatay

According to the police report, at least three people all Syrian nationals were killed after a vehicle exploded Friday in Reyhanlı, Hatay.

Police arrested 16 people for their suspected links to Friday’s explosion in the southern Hatay province of Turkey, local governorate said on Sunday.

AT LEAST THREE DEAD

Police carried out operations in the city center, as well as the Reyhanlı and Iskenderun districts to arrest the suspects sought with warrants, said sources from governorate due to restrictions on speaking to the media. The suspects were taken to the police department for questioning.