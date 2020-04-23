Cats test positive for coronavirus in New York

Health officials stressed there is no current evidence to suggest the animals could spread the virus to humans.

Two cats in the US state of New York have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a report published Wednesday.

The cats had mild respiratory ailments and are expected to fully recover after contracting the virus from people in their household or neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

"PETS ARE NOT PLAYING ROLE IN SPREADING THE DISEASE"

“We don’t want people to panic. We don’t want people to be afraid of pets” or to rush to test them en masse, Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, a CDC official who works on human-animal health connections told the AP. “There’s no evidence that pets are playing a role in spreading this disease to people.” But the CDC did caution owners to keep pets from interacting with those outside their immediate household.

Neither the CDC nor the Agriculture Department identified where the cats reside in New York state, but they do not live in the same area.

One of the cats fell ill after a person in their household came down with a respiratory illness, which has not been confirmed to be coronavirus. The cat wanders outdoors so it is possible it became infected during interaction with another person, said Barton Behravesh.

The second cat fell ill after its owner tested positive for the virus. Another cat that lives in the household has not shown symptoms.