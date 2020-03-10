China confirms 3,139 death in coronavirus outbreak

The number of people who lost their lives in China due to deadly novel coronavirus rose to 3,139, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

17 DEAD IN 24 HOURS

A total of 17 people lost their lives in China over the last 24 hours, and 19 new cases were registered in the epicenter of the outbreak.

There are currently 80,754 registered cases in China with 4,794 in serious condition; notably, 16,982 people are in hospitals for observation.

On the other hand, the number of people who lost their lives after a quarantined hotel collapsed in Fujian province rose to 18.

Local authorities said there were 12 people trapped under debris.

The global death toll from the coronavirus is around 3,800 with some 100,000 confirmed cases since COVID-19 emerged in China in December, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The coronavirus has already crossed into 110 countries, with the WHO saying Monday that the "threat of a pandemic has become very real."