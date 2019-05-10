China express regrets after US increased tariffs

The US has more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products, in a sharp escalation of the countries' damaging trade war.

Beijing on Friday expressed "deep regret" after the United States increased tariffs on Chinese goods.

CHINA EXPRESSED REGRETS

The US has increased tariffs on $200 billion goods from China as trade talks between the two largest economies of the world were underway in Washington.

"China deeply regrets that the United States has increased additional tariffs on 200 billion US dollars’ worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent,” a Chinese trade delegation which is in Washington for talks said in a statement to Xinhua agency. Beijing said that it will take "necessary countermeasures".

The Chinese delegation is currently in Washington for the 11th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations.

"With this round of talks still ongoing, China hopes that the United States can meet China halfway and that the two sides will make joint efforts to resolve existing problems through cooperation and consultation,” the statement added.