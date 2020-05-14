China plans to impose sanctions to US officials

Six lawsuits have been filed against Beijing in US federal courts so far, with the state of Missouri being the first to sue the Chinese government.

China may impose sanctions on US entities and state officials in retaliation to lawsuits filed against Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Thursday.

"CHINA IS DISSATISFIED WITH THE ABUSE OF LITIGATION"

According to local daily Global Times, officials identified at least four American lawmakers and two US entities to be put on China’s sanctions list.

“China is extremely dissatisfied with the abuse of litigation by the US against China over the coronavirus epidemic and mulling punitive countermeasures against US individuals, entities and state officials … who filed lawsuits against China to seek damages over the coronavirus pandemic,” read a report by the Beijing-based daily, citing “sources close to the matter.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt could be one of the US officials to face sanctions, according to the report.

The US led calls for a probe into the origin of the virus and found support from Australia, angering Beijing.