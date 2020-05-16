China reassures coronavirus outbreak under control

In early May, the US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced allegations that coronavirus spread from a laboratory in Wuhan.

The initial epicenter of the novel coronavirus, China has reassured other countries that it brought the outbreak under control.

"CHINA IS GRADUALLY RESUMING ECONOMIC LIFE"

Beijing has brought the outbreak under control through arduous efforts, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the top diplomats of Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia in a late Thursday phone call on the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by the country's Foreign Ministry, Wang also said the country was gradually resuming economic and social life while regularly undertaking prevention and control measures.

Expressing the country's gratitude to his counterparts for their solidarity and support for China's fight against the outbreak, he stressed that international cooperation was required to subdue the virus.This would also give countries a chance to strengthen relations and assist each other, Wang added.