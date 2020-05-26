China reports 11 new coronavirus cases

According to the statement, 10 of the cases were reported in the Inner Mongolia region with people coming abroad to the region north of the country.

China and South Korea recorded new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Eleven people were found to have contracted the virus in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission. There were, however, no virus-linked deaths and all the new cases were people coming from abroad.

79,347 OF THE POSITIVE CASES WERE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITALS

In total, 4,634 people died of the virus in China while nearly 84,095 tested positive with 79,347 of them cured and discharged from hospitals, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was added that three of the cases were imported from abroad.

The overall count since the country's first case on Jan. 25 is now up to 11,206, including 267 deaths.