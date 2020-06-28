China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

The death toll in the country stands at 4,634.

China reported 17 new coronavirus cases, while South Korea reported 40, in the last 24 hours.

"CASES ARE IMPORTED"

Out of the new cases, three were from abroad, China's National Health Commission reported.

No deaths were reported from the Chinese mainland in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases reached 83,500.

In South Korea, 22 of the 40 new cases were from abroad, according to South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Center.

No deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases are 12,715 in the country, while the death toll stands at 282.