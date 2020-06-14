China reports 57 new coronavirus cases

China on Saturday reported the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in two months, with 57 new cases in the last 24 hours, health officials reported.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 4,634

China’s National Health Commission said in a statement that 19 of those cases were from travelers overseas.

The figure is the highest daily infection number since April 14, when 89 cases were reported.

The commission reported no deaths due to the virus.

Total coronavirus cases have reached 83,132 in the country, while 4,634 people have died due to the virus.