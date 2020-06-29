China to restrict US officials’ visit to Hong Kong

Beijing’s decision came after US imposed similar restrictions on Chinese officials over new national security bill.

China on Monday announced visa restrictions on US officials who “behave egregiously” in relation to Hong Kong affairs, days after Washington announced similar restrictions on Chinese officials believed to be undermining freedoms in the Asian financial hub.

"US EFFORTS WOULD NOT SUCCEED"

The decision was announced in a news conference in Beijing by China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, the state-run Global Times reported. “As a response to the U.S.’s wrongful decision to impose visa bans on Chinese officials, China decides to impose visa bans on Americans who behave badly in Hong Kong affairs,” Lijian said.

Urging the US to stop reviewing or implementing any Hong Kong-related acts, Lijian said: “Any effort by the US to hinder Beijing’s introduction of a national security law in Hong Kong would not succeed.”





Last month, China's National People's Congress, the country's top legislative body, approved a new national security bill for Hong Kong to tackle "anti-national" activities after months of protests last year.

The contentious legislation, set to be adopted into law by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, would make it a crime to undermine Beijing's authority in Hong Kong.