China trains army amid row with India

China blamed India for the clashes on June 16 that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian troops. Beijing has not disclosed whether the Chinese side suffered any casualties.

China on Wednesday said its military was "accelerating its training" for war-preparedness amid tensions at the border with India, local media reported.

"DRILLS ARE NOT AIMED AT ANY SPECIFIC COUNTRY"

"All troops of China's military are now accelerating field training for war-preparedness, with gradually normalized coronavirus epidemic control measures," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian told reporters, according to the daily Global Times.

Qian added that the Tibet Military Command of the People's Liberation Army recently conducted comprehensive live-fire drills on a high-altitude plateau to "test the troops' joint combat capability."

"The drills are regularly scheduled and not aimed at any specific country," he maintained.

The statement came amid a recent military spat between China and its southeastern neighbor India along their mutual de facto frontier, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir's eastern Ladakh region.

"The responsibility for the China-India border conflicts lies entirely with the Indian side," Qian asserted, according to a report by the state-owned CGTN news broadcaster.

China claims territory in India's northeast, while New Delhi accuses Beijing of occupying its territory in the Aksai Chin plateau in the Himalayas, including part of the Ladakh region -- both of which are part of Jammu and Kashmir region.