Chinese gov’t sets key meeting to discuss epidemic subsides

China’s economy contracted for the first time on record during the January-March period, when the government imposed severe travel and transport restrictions to curb the spread of the epidemic.

China announced on Wednesday that its parliament will open a key annual session on May 22, signalling that Beijing sees the country returning to normal after being reduced to a near-standstill for months by the coronavirus epidemic.

ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL LIFE GRADUALLY RETURNED TO NORMAL

During the gathering of the National People’s Congress in the capital, delegates will ratify major legislation, and the government will unveil economic targets, set defence spending projections and make personnel changes. The ruling Communist Party also typically announces signature policy initiatives.

The session was initially scheduled to start on March 5 but was postponed due to coronavirus, which has infected nearly 83,000 people and killed more than 4,600 on the mainland after emerging late last year in the central city of Wuhan.

As the epidemic has subsided, economic and social life gradually returned to normal, making it possible for the congress to convene, the official Xinhua news agency quoted the standing committee of the NPC, the legislature’s top decision-making body, as saying.