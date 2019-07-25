Chinese military can intervene in Hong Kong

The Chinese military has said that it can be deployed to Hong Kong to maintain order at the request of the city’s government.

China’s defence ministry on Wednesday addressed the possibility of deploying the Chinese military to contain the public unrest in Hong Kong for the first time.

"BEHAVIOURS OF PROTESTERS ARE INTOLERABLE"

The comments came at a press conference introducing China new defence white paper. Asked how the ministry would handle the situation in Hong Kong, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said that “Article 14 of the garrison law has clear stipulations”. Article 14 states that the Hong Kong government can ask the central government for help from the People’s Liberation Army’s for the maintenance of public order and disaster relief.

“We are closely following the developments in Hong Kong, especially the violent attack against the central government liaison office by radicals on July 21,” Wu said.

“Some behaviour of the radical protesters is challenging the authority of the central government and the bottom line of one country, two systems. This is intolerable.”





According to the Article 14, any such request by the Hong Kong government be approved, the garrison would send troops to carry out the task.