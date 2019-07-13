Saturday, Jul 13
CNN follows Turkey’s S-400 purchase closely

Turkey’s S-400 purchase is on CNN’s, the media outlet which often accused of making fake news by Donald Trump, agenda.
13.07.2019 - 17:16

The first shipment of the Russian S-400 air defense has arrived at Turkey.

CNN, following the process closely, sharing analysis one after the other on the missile system purchase.

"AN ASSERTION OF TURKEY'S REGIONAL INDEPENDENCE"

In a recent paper, the media outlet mentioned that Turkey bought Russian S-400 missiles designed to down NATO planes. The article was shared as breaking news.

“It calls into question the decades-long strategic relationship between Turkey and the US, and even Turkey's credentials as a NATO member.” the analysis said. “It provides the Turkish armed forces with an advanced weapon capable of covering most of Syria and their old adversary Greece it added.

The paper also called the purchase as an assertion by Turkey of its independence as a major regional power.

