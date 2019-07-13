CNN follows Turkey’s S-400 purchase closely
Turkey’s S-400 purchase is on CNN’s, the media outlet which often accused of making fake news by Donald Trump, agenda.
13.07.2019 - 17:16
The first shipment of the Russian S-400 air defense has arrived at Turkey.
CNN, following the process closely, sharing analysis one after the other on the missile system purchase.
"AN ASSERTION OF TURKEY'S REGIONAL INDEPENDENCE"
In a recent paper, the media outlet mentioned that Turkey bought Russian S-400 missiles designed to down NATO planes. The article was shared as breaking news.
“It calls into question the decades-long strategic relationship between Turkey and the US, and even Turkey's credentials as a NATO member.” the analysis said. “It provides the Turkish armed forces with an advanced weapon capable of covering most of Syria and their old adversary Greece ” it added.
The paper also called the purchase as an assertion by Turkey of its independence as a major regional power.
