CNN follows Turkey’s S-400 purchase closely

Turkey’s S-400 purchase is on CNN’s, the media outlet which often accused of making fake news by Donald Trump, agenda.

The first shipment of the Russian S-400 air defense has arrived at Turkey.

CNN, following the process closely, sharing analysis one after the other on the missile system purchase.

"AN ASSERTION OF TURKEY'S REGIONAL INDEPENDENCE"

In a recent paper, the media outlet mentioned that Turkey bought Russian S-400 missiles designed to down NATO planes. The article was shared as breaking news.

“It calls into question the decades-long strategic relationship between Turkey and the US, and even Turkey's credentials as a NATO member.” the analysis said. “It provides the Turkish armed forces with an advanced weapon capable of covering most of Syria and their old adversary Greece ” it added.

The paper also called the purchase as an assertion by Turkey of its independence as a major regional power.

CNN follows Turkey’s S-400 purchase closely WATCH