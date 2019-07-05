Communist Party members lit American flags on fire

The protests took place blocks from crowds who had gathered to watch Trump's Independence Day speech.

Protesters burned American flags outside the White House on Thursday.

"AMERICA WAS NEVER GREAT"

A group from the Revolutionary Communist Party set two American flags on fire outside as they chanted, "America was never great." The protestors also chanted "Burn, baby, burn,".





After the flags were extinguished, the group clashed with a group of pro-Trump protesters, who began chanting, "Trump 2020."

The Secret Service officers intervened to extinguish the fire.

Two communists and no right-wingers were arrested in the fighting that ensued.