Coronavirus cases in Russia tops 560,000

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the coronavirus situation in the country is gradually improving.

Russia on Thursday confirmed 7,790 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 561,091.

The death toll in the country rose to 7,660, as 182 more people lost their lives due to the virus, the country's emergency team said in a daily report.

1,040 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED

Recoveries increased by 9,621 to reach the total of 313,963, it added.

The highest number of 1,040 infections were registered in Moscow while the lowest, 34, were reported in the Altai Republic.

In two regions -- Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug -- no cases were registered since yesterday.