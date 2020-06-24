Coronavirus cases increase across US states

New cases are decreasing in states including Maine, New Hemisphere, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, North Dakota, Louisiana and Alabama.

More than half of the US is seeing a huge increase in coronavirus cases since more states have reopened after restrictions were lifted.

According to the USA Today newspaper, nearly 30 states including Arizona, Florida and Texas are reporting more cases as officials continue to warn people to practice social distancing in public.

REOPENING MAY BE THE CAUSE OF INCREASING NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, seven states -- New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, Massachusetts and Florida -- have more than 100,000 cases.

New York has nearly 390,000 cases, California 185,000, New Jersey 169,000, Illinois 137,000, Texas 118,000, Massachusetts 107,000 and Florida 103,000. Among them, New York, which has been the hardest hit since early March, continues to report lower cases and deaths, but Arizona has reported more cases.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state registered 3,591 cases and 42 related deaths Tuesday. The statewide total is 58,179.

During the period between late March and early April, millions of Americans were staying at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2.3 million people nationwide.

Health officials have repeatedly warned that the reopenings in states will lead to a boost in the number of cases.