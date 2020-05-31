Coronavirus cases surpass 400,000 in Russia

On Saturday, the Russian Health Ministry officially approved Avifavir medication for the treatment of the coronavirus patients, although the final stage of trials has not been completed yet.

Russia saw a new spike in the spread of the novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, while the number of cases crossed 400,000 by the end of the week.

For the first time since May 23 the incidence rate exceeded 9,000 -- 9,268 people were tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 405,843, the emergency task force said in a statement.

RECOVERIES ARE AT THE WEEK'S LOWEST

The fatalities are slightly lower than an average this week but still keep up 100+ daily. Since yesterday the infection claimed 138 lives, bringing the death toll to 4,693.

Recoveries were also at the week's lowest, with only 4,414 were discharged from hospital over the last 24 hours compared to 8,000, reported every day since Monday.

According to the results of the first stage of clinical trials, Avifavir showed no new or previously unrecorded side effects and its effectiveness against COVID-19 was higher than 80%.

The final stage started on May 21, and 330 coronavirus-infected patients volunteered to take part in it.