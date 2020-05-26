Coronavirus cases surpass 5.5 million across world

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered more than 84,000 cases and 79,300 recoveries while the death toll stands at 4,638.

The number of global coronavirus cases surpassed 5.5 million on Tuesday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

US IS THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY

The university's data showed worldwide deaths reached 346,300, while the number of people who recovered stands at 2.23 million.

The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 1.66 million confirmed cases and over 98,200 fatalities.

Brazil, which has the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Latin America, is the second country with the highest number of cases with 374,898, followed by Russia with 353,427 and UK with 262,547.

The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.