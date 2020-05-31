Coronavirus cases surpass 6 million across world

The US remains the worst-hit country by the virus with over 1.76 million infection cases, while the death toll in the country exceeded 103,600.

The total number of global confirmed novel coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million late on Saturday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the worldwide tally of fatalities had reached 367,356, while the number of recoveries topped 2.53 million.

UK HAS REGISTERED 274,200 CASES

Brazil, which has the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Latin America, is the second country with the highest number of cases with more than 465,100, followed by Russia with around 397,000 and the UK with over 274,200 cases. Several European countries are also among the hardest hit in the world.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,127 cases so far, including 79,384 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,638. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.