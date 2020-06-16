Coronavirus cases top 8 million across world

Deaths worldwide from virus hit 435,619, while over 3.83 million patients have recovered, says Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 8 million Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

US RECORDED 2.11 MILLION CASES

The university's data showed that the global tally of fatalities had reached 435,619, while the number of recoveries topped 3.83 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 2.11 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 116,000.

Brazil, which has the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second highest number of infections worldwide with more than 888,200, followed by Russia with around 536,400 and India with over 332,400.

Several European countries are also among the hardest hit in the world.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,339 cases so far, including 79,483 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,638. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.