Coronavirus claims at least 250,000 deaths globally

While more than 3.5M infected by the virus, Johns Hopkins counts excess of 1.1M recoveries.

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 250,000 mark on Monday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

CONFIRMED CASES SURPASS 3,500,000

The university's figures counted 250,134 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,562,919 and 1,144,454, respectively.

The US is the country hardest-hit by the global pandemic with over 1.1 million cases and more than 68,300 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 29,079, followed by the UK's tally of 28,809.