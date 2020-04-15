Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,777 in Iran

Some health officials and experts have warned the government about the second wave of coronavirus that they said could hit Tehran hard.

With 94 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 4,777, state media said on Wednesday.

INFECTION CASES CONTINUE RISING

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,512 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 76,389.

Jahanpour said 49,933 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,643 patients are in critical condition.