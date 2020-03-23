Coronavirus death toll rises to 111 in Germany

Germany had announced new measures aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus in the hope of preventing a steep rise in the number of deaths.

Germany's death toll from coronavirus rose to 111 on Monday.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins University, the total of confirmed cases in the country of coronavirus also rose to 26,220.

NEARLY 3,000 HAVE RECOVERED

Lothar Wieler, head of the country’s Robert Koch Institute, said some 2,809 people have recovered from the virus but it is still early for optimism.

Separately, the police have started enforcing a ban on gatherings of more than two people by sending them home, and filing charges if they fail to comply.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a €156 billion package to deal with the pandemic’s larger impact.