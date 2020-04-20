Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,209 in Iran

According to the country's health ministry, more than 1,294 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, national tally soars past 83,000.

Iran reported 91 new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,209, state media said on Monday.

NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES ROSE TO 83,505

The Iranian state television reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,294 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 83,505.

Jahanpour added that 59,273 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,389 patients were in critical condition.