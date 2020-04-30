Coronavirus-linked deaths surpass 6,000 in Iran
The country reported that infections are on the rise as some 980 people test positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.
30.04.2020 - 13:47
The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus surged to 6,028 as 71 new deaths were reported, state media said on Thursday.
NEARLY 3,000 PEOPLE ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION
A total of 983 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 94,640, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.
Jahanpour said 75,103 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,976 patients are in critical condition.
A total of 463,295 tests have been conducted in the country, he added.
The government refrained from imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but extended closure of educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.
