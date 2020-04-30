Coronavirus-linked deaths surpass 6,000 in Iran

The country reported that infections are on the rise as some 980 people test positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus surged to 6,028 as 71 new deaths were reported, state media said on Thursday.

NEARLY 3,000 PEOPLE ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A total of 983 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 94,640, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 75,103 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,976 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 463,295 tests have been conducted in the country, he added.

The government refrained from imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but extended closure of educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.