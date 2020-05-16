Crowds of people visit beaches in New York

New Yorkers flocked to beaches on Saturday even as new coronavirus cases hit record high in the United States.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from crossing state borders for a respite from the coronavirus lockdown.

BEACHES WERE NOT FORMALLY OPENED

The move is part of a broader loosening of restrictions in New York, which gave the green light on Friday to five of 10 regions outside urban areas to start reopening their economies, starting with construction and manufacturing work.

New Yorkers defy beach ban WATCH

Even while relaxing restrictions, Cuomo stressed that New York would continue to pursue a science-based approach that was “all about the numbers and the facts,” warning that moving too quickly could spark a new wave of cases.

State beaches across New York will open for Memorial Day weekend, but with strict crowd limits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Cuomo said.

Crowds of people ignored lockdown orders as they flocked to beaches in New York despite the governor announcing that beaches won't formally be reopened until Memorial Day weekend.