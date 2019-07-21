‘Darker spirits’ casted out in US Congress

US House chaplain felt compelled to expel what appeared to be "darker spirits" at play in the chamber with a special prayer Thursday morning.

Conroy prayed to "cast out all spirits of darkness" from the chamber.

"IT'S BEEN A DIFFICULT WEEK"

US House chaplain casts out darker spirits in Congress WATCH

The Jesuit priest said: "In your most holy name I now cast out all spirits of darkness from this chamber." "I cast out the spirit of discouragement which deadens the hope of those who are of good will," he said. "This has been a difficult and contentious week in which darker spirits seem to have been at play in the people's house," he added.