‘Darker spirits’ casted out in US Congress
Conroy prayed to "cast out all spirits of darkness" from the chamber.
The Jesuit priest said: "In your most holy name I now cast out all spirits of darkness from this chamber." "I cast out the spirit of discouragement which deadens the hope of those who are of good will," he said. "This has been a difficult and contentious week in which darker spirits seem to have been at play in the people's house," he added.
