Deadly car explosion kills 19 in Egypt

Egyptian authorities say explosion resulted from deadly car collision in central Cairo.

At least 19 people were killed and 32 others injured in an explosion resulting from a car explosion in central Cairo, according to Egypt’s health ministry on Monday.

SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE CRITICALLY INJURED

The explosion took place when a car driving against traffic collided with three other cars near the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in central Cairo shortly before midnight, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry said several people were critically injured in the blast. The ministry, however, did not indicate that the explosion was the result of an attack.

Earlier media reports suggested that the explosion took place inside the NCI building, but the medical hospital later denied the reports.