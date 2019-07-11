Deadly storm kills 6 people in Greece

Six tourists have been killed and injured hundreds in a violent storm that swept across a region of northern Greece.

SIX DEAD, HUNDREDS OF INJURED

The storm late Wednesday also uprooted trees and destroyed roofs.

An 8-year-old boy from Romania and a woman were killed in a roof collapse, while two Russians, a young boy, and a man died after a tree collapsed onto their hotel. Two elderly Czech tourists were also among the dead. The tourists were swept away with their trailer, police told local media.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency for the area of Halkidiki, while Greece’s new Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis is scheduled to visit the area Thursday.