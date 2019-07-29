Death toll continues to rise due to landslides in China

Rains triggered landslides in the southwestern region of country burying 21 houses.

The death toll from landslides in China has risen to 38 on Monday as a rescue operation to look for 13 more missing people continues, local media reported.

MEDICAL SERVICES WERE PROVIDED

Last Tuesday night, landslides caused by heavy rains in southwestern China had buried at least 21 houses.

Local authorities in Guizhou province told Beijing-based China Daily that the incident occurred in Shuicheng county, Liupanshui.

The victims have been shifted to a local school for shelter where medical services and psychological counselling are being provided.