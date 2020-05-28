Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 100,000 in US

The US continues to lead in cases and deaths worldwide from the virus.

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus surpassed the 100,000 mark Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

NEW YORK IS THE WORST-HIT STATE

The Maryland-based university counted 100,047 deaths and 1,695,776 cases. Nearly 385,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.

New York remains the worst-hit state with 29,370 deaths and nearly 365,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with nearly 11,500 deaths and an excess of 156,000 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have been sickened and nearly 300 have died from the virus.