Death toll from coronavirus reaches 237 in Iran

Iranian Health Ministry stated that 43 died in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 237 on Monday, the country's Health Ministry announced.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES REACHED TO 7,161

Authorities said 43 people died in the last 24 hours, while 595 new cases were found, pushing up the total number of confirmed cases to 7,161, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a statement, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

At least 22,177 people are currently under medical care, while the number of discharged patients stands at 55,404, he said.

Besides, a total of 2,394 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

Turkey -- where there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus -- last month closed its land borders and suspended air travel to Iran.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is the worst-affected country since the outbreak of the disease last December.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and institutions of higher education, calling off sports events, and banning government officials from leaving the country.