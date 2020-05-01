Death toll from coronavirus rises to 223 in Israel

Health Ministry reports 134 new cases, bringing tally to 16,003

The death toll in Israel from the novel coronavirus has risen to 223 after one more person died over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Friday.

16,003 WERE TESTED POSITIVE

According to the ministry, 134 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 16,003.

At least 8,758 people have recovered from the virus.

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including the closure of all education institutions and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Tel Aviv has also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.